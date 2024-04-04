Dua Lipa Shows How to Rock a Team Jersey in Latest Instagram Post

Sporty fashion has been getting a glow-up, and Dua Lipa is here for it. In a new Instagram post, the Grammy winner showed us how to expertly incorporate a team jersey into our outfits by wearing one of her very own pieces of merch, themed around her latest single, “ Training Season .” The black-and-red striped jersey featured the name of Lipa’s song printed across the center, as well as her initials up top, and the number 22.

In two of the photos, we see that the Barbie star layered the piece over a white long-sleeved T-shirt and paired it with black sweatpants, which helped to sell her overall athleisure aesthetic. Of course, the “Houdini” singer is still rocking her bright red locks, which matched perfectly with the polyester top, and she accessorized with a pair of chunky golden hoop earrings and a thin golden necklace with a collection of charms that lay on her chest. Lipa is just the latest fashion It girl to champion the jersey-as-fashion trend we’ve been seeing

Dua Lipa Team Jersey Fashion Instagram Outfit Merch Training Season Athleisure Style Trend

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



harpersbazaarus / 🏆 467. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dua Lipa Embodies Easy Elegance and Rocker-Chic in Two Monochromatic Black LooksDua Lipa is more than just a pop star. The “Future Nostalgia” singer is also known for her amazing sense of style. Ahead, nine times she slayed the red carpet.

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »

Dua Lipa Channeled Poison Ivy in a Pantsless, Green Leather Trench Coat LookDua Lipa channeled Batman's Poison Ivy in a green leather coat and black boots,

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Even Travel in Coordinating OutfitsLauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes engaging stories ranging from shopping pieces to trend reports. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren covered fashion and beauty for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor, with a specific focus on e-commerce.

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Channel Their Inner Jane Birkin and Serge GainsbourgSince she was first spotted with her relatively sparse Birkin in November, the “Training Season” singer has taken steps to wear it just as its namesake intended: beaten up and decorated to high heaven.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Relationship TimelineDua Lipa and Callum Turner have been romantically linked since January 2024

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner, and Their Captive Online AudienceThe smiles on their faces, their arms around each other, their carefreeness—it’s the most perfect image upon wish to project your deepest wishes. And people are.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »