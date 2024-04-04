Dua Lipa Shows How to Rock a Team Jersey in Latest Instagram Post

Sporty fashion has been getting a glow-up, and Dua Lipa is here for it. In a new Instagram post, the Grammy winner showed us how to expertly incorporate a team jersey into our outfits by wearing one of her very own pieces of merch, themed around her latest single, “ Training Season .” The black-and-red striped jersey featured the name of Lipa’s song printed across the center, as well as her initials up top, and the number 22.
In two of the photos, we see that the Barbie star layered the piece over a white long-sleeved T-shirt and paired it with black sweatpants, which helped to sell her overall athleisure aesthetic. Of course, the “Houdini” singer is still rocking her bright red locks, which matched perfectly with the polyester top, and she accessorized with a pair of chunky golden hoop earrings and a thin golden necklace with a collection of charms that lay on her chest. Lipa is just the latest fashion It girl to champion the jersey-as-fashion trend we’ve been seeing
Dua Lipa Team Jersey Fashion Instagram Outfit Merch Training Season Athleisure Style Trend
