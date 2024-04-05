DS Introduces New Hybrid Powertrain for DS 3 and DS 4 Models

The DS 3 and DS 4 are getting a new hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.2-liter engine with a small battery and an electric motor . The hybrid powertrain improves efficiency by nearly 20%, enabling the models to escape government penalties . Pricing starts at €35,200 for the DS 3 Hybrid and €39,950 for the DS 4 Hybrid. DS has plans to go electric-only, but the company has added a new hybrid powertrain to the 3 and 4.

It’s a half step that is designed to increase efficiency, while avoiding the hassles of EV ownership. Under the hood, there’s a 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol engine that operates on the Miller cycle and is described as a “major evolution of the previous offering.” DS says it has been designed with hybridization in mind and features a new timing chain as well as a new variable geometry turbocharger. More: DS Confirms Three EVs, All-New Models To Be Electric-Only Starting Next Year All told, the engine produces 134 hp (100 kW / 136 PS) and 170 lb-ft (230 Nm) of torqu

DS Hybrid Powertrain DS 3 DS 4 Efficiency Government Penalties Electric Motor 1.2-Liter Engine

