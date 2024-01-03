Dry January: More people expected to participate in alcohol-free challenge

The arrival of the new year means many people are gearing up for Dry January, the increasingly popular challenge of quitting alcohol for the month. As the sober curious movement gains traction, with more people reassessing their relationship to alcohol, experts say they expect to see even more participants this January.

'This year, it's actually becoming even more popular for people to engage in (Dry January) — people are thinking about taking a break from drinking either before or after the holidays,' says Dr. Aimee Chiligiris, a clinical psychologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. 'In the past, this might have caused anxiety, but it's much more socially acceptable, and people are more aware of this movement, planning for it and discussing it in their social circles.'Chiligiris says this is especially true among younger populations like Gen Z who have a better understanding of the negative health impacts of alcoho





CBSHealth » / 🏆 480. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.