Dry and Windy Halloween Weekend Brings Fire Weather Watch to California

Fire weather watches will be in place in parts of California this Halloween weekend as Santa Ana conditions blow through the state.Lower humidity levels and high windspeeds, both characteristics of offshore Santa Ana winds, are elements that contribute to fire-friendly weather.

Wind gusts in the Los Angeles and Oxnard areas are expected to peak between 35 and 50 miles per hour, with isolated wind speeds of 60 miles per hour possible, according to NWS Los Angeles.Further north in the Bay Area, the NWS has issued a Red Flag Warning for Saturday and Sunday in the North Bay, East Bay, Santa Clara Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains and San Mateo Coast.

Read more:

Newsweek »

Fire weather watch issued in Bay Area starting Saturday morning due to dry, windy weatherThe Bay Area office of the National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch that will go into effect early Saturday morning due to gusty offshore winds and dry conditions in the forecast. Read more ⮕

Fire Weather Watch issued this weekend in parts of Bay Area due to dry, windy conditionsA Fire Weather Watch was issued for the hills and mountains around the Bay Area, which is still waiting for a substantial rainstorm this year to completely squash fire concerns. Read more ⮕

Red Flag Warning issued for Bay Area this weekend; dry, windy conditions to raise fire riskThe National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the Bay Area this weekend, with high winds and low humidity raising the risk of wildfires. Read more ⮕

Frost, ice return to Puget Sound, but expect Halloween to be dryNighttime and morning temperatures will likely dip to at least the freezing mark and, for the more outlying areas, well into the 20s through the weekend. Read more ⮕

First Alert: Unseasonably warm and staying dry with big changes arriving by HalloweenA cold front early next week will send temperatures down substantially. Read more ⮕

Halloween spending expected to exceed $12 billion this yearAn estimated 73% of Americans will celebrate Halloween or participate in Halloween activities this year. Read more ⮕