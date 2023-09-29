Drunk Slingshot driver only had one beer: Seven Hills Police Blotter

In this week’s Seven Hills Police Blotter, police observed a speeding black Polaris Slingshot traveling westbound on Rockside Road. The officer clocked the three-wheeler traveling 57 mph in a 35-mph zone. While talking to the Parma driver the officer smelled booze. Also the man had glossy eyes and slurred speech. Asked about the odor, the man admitted to having one beer.

After failing a field sobriety test and blowing over the legal limit, the man was arrested for drunken driving. Also the officer allowed the man’s wife to pick up the slingshot. He was cited for speeding.

