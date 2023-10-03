Drunk Florida teen only found out she’d been raped when she saw video of it shared on social media

Teacher charged with raping student, 12, rearrested for telling victim he’ll ‘regret doing this’Sex assault victim of accused ’30 under 30′ CEO killer feared for her life when he was freed

A horrified teenage girl found out she’d been raped while blackout drunk at a party when another teen shared sick footage of it on social media, according to police. The girl, who was only identified as being between 12 and 18, “became intoxicated to the point of losing consciousness” at the Sept. 23 bash with other underage-drinking teens in Plant City,

“It was during this vulnerable state that Daniel Brown, 17, raped the unconscious victim,” the sheriff’s office alleged. Another partygoer, Ethan Eures, 18, filmed the sex attack and spread it on social media, the statement.

The next day, “the victim became aware of the sexual battery through the video footage that Eures had captured,” the sheriff’s office said.Hillsborough County Sheriff's OfficeEures turned himself in at Orient Road Jail the next day on two counts of promotion of a sexual performance by a child and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, the force said. headtopics.com

“I am disgusted at the actions of these individuals who exploited someone in such a vulnerable state,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. Ethan Eures, 18, admitted to videotaping the attack and uploading the footage to social media, the sheriff’s office said. “I extend my deepest sympathies to this young woman and admire her bravery in coming forward to our deputies.

