Drunk ex-mayor leads cops on chase, tells them 'what you are doing is wrong'

A former mayor of a small town in Ohio drunkenly led cops on a high-speed chase — and told them “what you’re doing is wrong” as she tried to flaunt her former position to avoid arrest. Cathy Luks, who served as the mayor of North Royalton from 1999 to 2007, was pulled over after cops noticed she was driving with an expired license plate on Wednesday afternoon.

When an officer caught up with her, the 66-year-old seemed dazed and confused — and refused to cooperate, body camera footage released by the Parma Police Department shows.He asks the former mayor, “Can we pull into this parking lot?” to which she replies, simply, “No. headtopics.com

The cop then tries to explain to Luks he pulled her over “because you were going 43 [mph] in a 25 [mph] zone.”Cathy Luks, 66, was arrested on Wednesday for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, speding, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and driving with expired license plates.At that point, the officer asks her where her drivers’ license is, to which she once again simply replies, “no.

The cop then had to run back to his patrol car, where he turned on the lights and sirens, as he followed Luks down the suburban neighborhood — reporting at one point she was driving as fast as 65 mph. But just about 30 seconds later, the cop was able to catch up with Luks after she lost control of her vehicle, jumped a curb and crashed into a tow truck that was parked at an Automotive Repair shop,The cop could then be seen in the footage pulling Luks out of her car, as she still seemed confused. headtopics.com

