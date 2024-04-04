Drug for Lou Gehrig’s Disease Pulled from Market

The maker of a drug for Lou Gehrig’s disease recently announced that it will pull the medicine from the market as it did not help patients with the condition. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will halt sales and marketing of the drug in the U.

S. and Canada, and new patients will no longer be able to get a prescription. However, patients already taking the therapy can enroll in a program to receive it for free.

