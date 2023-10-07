Drop boxes have become key to election conspiracy theories. Two Democrats just fueled those claims

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Mont Blanc shrinks by over two meters in two yearsFrance's highest mountain, Mont Blanc, has shrunk by over two meters in height over the past two years, researchers said on Thursday, measuring the Alpine peak at 4,805.59 meters (15,766.4 feet).

US expels two Russian diplomats to retaliate for the expulsion of two American diplomats from MoscowThe Biden administration has ordered two Russian diplomats expelled from the United States in retaliation for the expulsion of two U.S. diplomats from Moscow last month. The State Department says it took the action in response to Russia declaring the two American diplomats persona non grata because of contacts with a Russian national who had once worked for the now-closed U.S. consulate in Russia’s far-eastern city of Vladivostok and was arrested this year. Spokesman Matthew Miller said: “The department will not tolerate the Russian government’s pattern of harassment of our diplomats.' The expulsions come at a time of animosity over the war in Ukraine and as diplomatic relations have plummeted to their worst level since the Cold War.

US expels two Russian diplomats to retaliate for the expulsion of two American diplomats from MoscowThe Biden administration has ordered two Russian diplomats expelled from the United States in retaliation for the expulsion of two U.S. diplomats from Moscow last month

US expels two Russian diplomats to retaliate for the expulsion of two American diplomats from MoscowThe Biden administration has ordered two Russian diplomats expelled from the United States in retaliation for the expulsion of two U.S. diplomats from Moscow last month

Two men wanted for attempted luring of two young girls in SeattleOfficers were told two young girls -- ages 5 and 7 -- were walking on the sidewalk when a car with two men inside approached them.

Drop boxes have become key to election conspiracy theories. Two Democrats just fueled those claimsBallot drop boxes have been a prime target for those pushing right-wing conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and that voting results can’t be trusted