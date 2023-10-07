Drop boxes have become key to election conspiracy theories. Two Democrats just fueled those claims

A ballot drop box sits outside the city government center, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Bridgeport, Conn. Ballot drop boxes have been a prime target for those pushing conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential race was rigged and election results can't be trusted.

The accusations of drop box fraud are not coming from those pushing fringe election claims or from skeptical Republicans who have long favored eliminating or severely restricting use of the boxes. They are being made by Democrats -- two candidates vying for mayor in Connecticut’s largest city, in a heavily Democratic state that began allowing drop boxes to be used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the surface, the controversy is a local matter: Two candidates are accusing each other of fraud in a municipal election. But its ripple effects travel far beyond the city of 148,000 and could have implications for the elections next year across the country. headtopics.com

“It risks making what is the exception the rule in some folks’ mind,” said David Levine, a former local election official in Idaho who is now a senior fellow with the German Marshall Fund’s Alliance for Securing Democracy. “It’s well established that drop boxes themselves are very safe and secure.

Ganim, who has denied involvement, is pointing to another batch of videos posted online that appear to show Gomes' supporters making multiple stops at other ballot drop boxes. Gomes has said he has spoken with those shown in the videos and been told they were dropping off ballots for relatives. headtopics.com

A judge will hear arguments in Gomes' legal challenge this coming Thursday, with testimony expected over several days. Gomes is asking the judge to declare him the winner or. Some Republican lawmakers, who had raised concerns about the security of drop boxes during the pandemic, said the Bridgeport videos prove they were correct.

France's highest peak Mont Blanc shrinks over two meters in two yearsScientists have been monitoring Mont Blanc's changes every two years since 2001 to study climate crisis' impact on the Alps.

Mont Blanc shrinks by over two meters in two yearsFrance's highest mountain, Mont Blanc, has shrunk by over two meters in height over the past two years, researchers said on Thursday, measuring the Alpine peak at 4,805.59 meters (15,766.4 feet).

US expels two Russian diplomats to retaliate for the expulsion of two American diplomats from MoscowThe Biden administration has ordered two Russian diplomats expelled from the United States in retaliation for the expulsion of two U.S. diplomats from Moscow last month. The State Department says it took the action in response to Russia declaring the two American diplomats persona non grata because of contacts with a Russian national who had once worked for the now-closed U.S. consulate in Russia’s far-eastern city of Vladivostok and was arrested this year. Spokesman Matthew Miller said: “The department will not tolerate the Russian government’s pattern of harassment of our diplomats.' The expulsions come at a time of animosity over the war in Ukraine and as diplomatic relations have plummeted to their worst level since the Cold War.

Two men wanted for attempted luring of two young girls in SeattleOfficers were told two young girls -- ages 5 and 7 -- were walking on the sidewalk when a car with two men inside approached them.