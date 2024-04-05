Drones Used to Inspect Buildings and Bridges for Earthquake Damage

Janice Yu has more on how drones are being used to inspect buildings and bridges for any earthquake damage. The NYPD says it generally uses drones to inspect buildings, but after Friday's earthquake, they are using them to inspect the bridges for anything that seems out of place. It may be small enough to hold in your hands, but the NYPD drone is playing an important role following the earthquake.

"We are scanning the bridges up and down, looking for any type of anomalies, looking for any structural defects, looking for anything that's out of the ordinary," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry. "A brick, maybe a loose shaking. And also notice behind us we have our aviation. Our air support is also doing the same thing." The footage can be live-streamed by members of the Department of Buildings -- yet another tool as they continue to survey for any damage

