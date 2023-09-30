Drones powers Virginia Tech to 38-21 victory over Pittsburgh

Kyron Drones threw three touchdowns passes and rushed for two more scores to lead Virginia Tech to a 38-21 victory over Pittsburgh. Virginia Tech defender Dorian Strong (44) breaks up a pass near the goal line intended for Pittsburgh’s Jake McConnachie (84) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va.
(Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)2 of 17Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) jumps over Pittsburgh defender A.J. Woods (9) for a touchdown during the first halfof an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)3 of 17Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry watches during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)4 of 17Pittsburgh quarterback Phil Jurkovec throws a pass as Virginia Tech defender Keonta Jenkins (7) closes in during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)5 of 17Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry watches during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va.
Famed tech conference ignites debate thanks to Twitter exec dramaThe Code tech conference launched an online debate about how best to hold tech leaders to...