Drones powers Virginia Tech to 38-21 victory over Pittsburgh

Kyron Drones threw three touchdowns passes and rushed for two more scores to lead Virginia Tech to a 38-21 victory over Pittsburgh. Virginia Tech defender Dorian Strong (44) breaks up a pass near the goal line intended for Pittsburgh’s Jake McConnachie (84) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va.

(Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)2 of 17Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) jumps over Pittsburgh defender A.J. Woods (9) for a touchdown during the first halfof an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)3 of 17Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry watches during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)4 of 17Pittsburgh quarterback Phil Jurkovec throws a pass as Virginia Tech defender Keonta Jenkins (7) closes in during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)5 of 17Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry watches during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va.

Read more:

AP »

Meet the US drone company supplying the NYPD with high-tech, crime-fighting dronesBlake Resnick is the Founder and CEO of BRINC Drones, a Seattle based company that's trying to change how law enforcement and first responders use drones. As these flying devices become more common over the U.S., questions on data, privacy, and use will continue to evolve while businesses try to leap into this emerging market.

Famed tech conference ignites debate thanks to Twitter exec dramaThe Code tech conference launched an online debate about how best to hold tech leaders to...

Source: Pitt to start QB Jurkovec against HokiesPittsburgh will start veteran quarterback Phil Jurkovec against Virginia Tech on Saturday night, per an ESPN source, a week after he left Pitt's loss to UNC after taking an illegal hit.

College Football Odds, Picks and PredictionsOur best college football picks and predictions for Week 5, plus breaking down notable college football odds, featuring Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Man arrested, facing charges for alleged assault of usher at Aerosmith concert in PittsburghPITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 24-year-old Bethel Park man has been arrested and is facing charges in connection with an assault that took place at the Aerosmith concer

Miami vs Pittsburgh Betting Matchup & Odds September 29, 2023Miami vs Pittsburgh MLB History: Check Past Results And Stats For Insights On The Game - September 29, 2023!