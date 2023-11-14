Drone Operators Must Follow Regulations, Couple Settles Property Dispute

Drone operators must pass a written test and security check; avoid flying over people; fly below 400 feet and stay at least five miles away from airports; and remain within visual sight of their aircraft, according to the rules. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg, File)presents one of the most important constitutional topics that’s come up in recent years, including novel questions about technology, government surveillance, and property rights.

Todd and Heather Maxon live on five acres in Long Lake Township, near Traverse City. Township officials cited the couple in 2007 for alleged zoning code violations due to Todd’s storage of immobilized vehicles on the property. Todd retired from a career in telecommunications and now spends time as a shadetree mechanic, tinkering with and fixing up used vehicles.the township’s characterization of his property as a junkyard because the vehicles he keeps cannot be seen from the street and his work does not bother his neighbors. The Maxons fought the citation but settled with the township in 200

United States Headlines Read more: DCEXAMİNER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXNEWS: US reveals names, photos of 5 special operators killed in Mediterranean aircraft ‘mishap’The Pentagon identified the five U.S. Army special forces members who were killed during a training flight over the Eastern Mediterranean this weekend.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: Nikki Haley hits at Trump's electability: 'Drama and chaos follow him'Brady Knox is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner with a particular focus on Russia, Eastern Europe, and foreign affairs. Hailing from Pittsburgh, he graduated from Miami University in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in Russian, Eastern European, and Eurasian studies and political science. He was in St.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »

WIRED: Drone Saves Skier Buried in AvalancheThe threat of avalanches is rising with global warming, but technology can help protect skiers on and off the slopes.

Source: WIRED | Read more »

KUT: Austin Offers Property Tax Relief to Child Care ProvidersAustin becomes the first city in Texas to provide property tax relief to child care providers, aiming to alleviate financial burdens for operators and families. The city council voted for a 100% property tax exemption for eligible child care operators starting in 2024.

Source: KUT | Read more »

WNYC: NYPD Triples Use of Drones, Deploying Them 143 Times in Three MonthsThe NYPD has more than tripled its use of drones in the last year, most recently deploying them 13 different times to monitor public protests last month, according to police data. Between April and June of this year, the department deployed drones 143 times. Before that, it had never deployed drones more than 50 times in a three-month period, Police handed over drone footage from protests in Times Square and in Bay Ridge last month to prosecutors to use as evidence in criminal charges against 158 people, officials said. The NYPD’s drone fleet has doubled in size since the program was launched five years ago – from 13 drones then to 30 today, and will continue to expand in the coming years.are now likely to spot drones hovering overhead. They are being used to scan for sharks off summer beaches, make rescues during storms and capture the scenes of police shootings, police said

Source: WNYC | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Tiger Unable To Get Up After Being Injured in Russian StrikeMoscow hit the Ukrainian capital with missile and drone attacks for the first time in 52 days on Saturday.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »