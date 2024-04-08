Drone Attack on Russian-Controlled Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine

The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was characterized as a 'serious incident with potential to undermine integrity of the reactor’s containment system .' There were at least three direct hits against the ZNPP main reactor containment structures. The attack was carried out by Ukrainian military drones. The plant authorities reported no critical damage or casualties. However, three people were wounded in the attacks, according to Russian state-owned nuclear agency Rosatom.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has been informed of the drone strike

Drone Attack Nuclear Power Plant Ukraine Russian-Controlled Containment System Integrity Direct Hits Casualties International Atomic Energy Agency

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nuclear Power Plant Impacted by Russian MissilesThe Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant 'is on the verge of blackout,' Ukraine's atomic-energy operator Energoatom said.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor damaged following drone attackThe Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was damaged Sunday in a drone attack, the International Atomic Energy Agency said, calling the strike “a serious incident (with) potential to undermine integrity of the reactor’s containment system.”

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »

Russian Nuclear Plant Near Ukraine Border Attacked by DronesIt marks at least the fourth time that the nuclear power plant has been targeted throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Drones Attack Russian Nuclear-Capable Aviation HubThe city of Engels, home to an important air base, lies around 300 miles from the Ukrainian border, deep into Russian territory.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Jihadist and nuclear threat as African country tells US to leave amid Russian and Iranian gainsThe Biden administration is in urgent talks with Niger following the country's decision to end a military agreement that allows the U.S. to house an anti-terror drone base in the restive African nation.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Russian Nuclear Storage Site Under Threat From Putin Defectors' RaidsAnti-Kremlin formations that entered Russia from Ukraine are said to be close to the Belgorod-22 facility.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »