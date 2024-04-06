Drivers urged to be cautious during solar eclipse

The solar eclipse is one day away and with spectators gathering in locations nationwide to enjoy the spectacle, drivers on the road have to be careful. Officials are encouraging drivers to plan ahead and to use common sense when the total solar eclipse takes place on April 8. Drivers should know when the solar eclipse will occur in the area they are planning to travel through.

Whether you’re planning to drive to find the ideal spot to see the eclipse or you’re just on the road during that time, AAA has some helpful travel and safety tips. Driving while trying to view the solar eclipse can be more of a distraction than texting, and it can also damage your eyesight. Authorities and highway safety advocates encourage drivers to avoid stopping on the side of a busy highway or slowing down in the middle of the road. Drivers who want to see the solar eclipse should pull over to the side of the road and park in a safe area away from traffic

