Driverless Truck News: Aurora's Plans for Expansion

There’s been so much news in the driverless truck space that it’s time for another Truck Automation Roundup article. Significant new revelations for long haul and as well as logistics hubs have come to the fore.In mid-March, Aurora hosted an Investor Day event at its Pittsburgh headquarters, including talks from company leadership as well as from their key partners. Intriguing statements were made that added meat to the bones of their rollout and ramp-up plans.

Aurora’s CEO and Co-Founder Chris Urmson reported that at the end of January, Aurora had seven freight carrier customers. Of this group, representatives fromalso spoke at the event, emphasizing how they see autonomous trucking as “the new way to truck.” Cumulatively, Aurora has run 4300 loads for the full set of partners, racking up over one million miles. Deliveries were “nearly 100% on-time.” Mr. Urmson added that in 2024 Aurora will be doubling the number of loads per wee

Driverless Truck Aurora Expansion Partnerships Load Autonomous Trucking

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ForbesTech / 🏆 318. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Young girl hit by pickup truck in southeast Aurora after getting off RTD bus, police sayÓscar A. Contreras is a Murrow-nominated journalist who has been writing for the E.W. Scripps Company since January 2014.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Box truck crashes into semi-truck's trailer on I-15At least one person was injured Wednesday in a crash on I-15 that left a box truck cab crammed beneath a semi-truck's trailer. Several other crashes happened in the same area. The driver of the box truck was transported in serious condition. Details on what may have led to the crash were not disclosed.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Tow truck thefts: Man accused of using tow truck to steal, sell vehicles throughout PhiladelphiaArticles and videos about Tow truck thefts: Man accused of using tow truck to steal, sell vehicles on FOX 29 News Philadelphia.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Three U.N. observers and a translator wounded in south Lebanon, peacekeeping mission saysAurora Almendral is a London-based editor with NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

UK Court Delays Ruling On Julian Assange’s Extradition To The USSee multiple perspectives from CNBC, NPR (Online News), and Fox News (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

JK Rowling Challenges New Scottish Hate Crime Law, Dares Police to Arrest HerSee multiple perspectives from The Guardian, BBC News, and Fox News (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »