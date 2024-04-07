Driver who shot Angie Harmon's dog during Instacart delivery will not face charges

A man who shot and killed Angie Harmon 's dog while delivering groceries to her home through Instacart will not face criminal charges, police said. Police have shared an update on the case days after the 'Law & Order' alum announced that a driver delivering groceries through Instacart fatally shot her dog.

The driver claimed that he was attacked by the dog and discharged his firearm. The police thoroughly investigated the incident and decided not to pursue charges. The case is now closed.

Angie Harmon Dog Instacart Delivery Shooting Charges Police

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

