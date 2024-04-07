Driver who shot and killed Angie Harmon's dog during Instacart delivery will not face charges

A man who shot and killed Angie Harmon 's dog while delivering groceries to her home through Instacart will not face criminal charges, police said. Police have shared an update on the case days after the 'Law & Order' alum announced that a driver delivering groceries through Instacart fatally shot her dog.

The driver claimed self-defense as he was allegedly attacked by the dog. The police thoroughly investigated the incident and decided not to pursue charges. The case is now closed.

Angie Harmon Dog Instacart Delivery Shooting Self-Defense Charges Investigation

