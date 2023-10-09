Driver who rammed car into San Francisco’s Chinese consulate building shot, killed by police

A person accused of ramming a car into the lobby of the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, California, Monday evening is dead, according to San Francisco police. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was inside a car that came to rest inside the lobby of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China, the San Francisco Police Department said in a media briefing on Monday.

FOX 2 in San Francisco reported a large presence outside the Chinese consulate. Witnesses at the scene told the outlet they saw a man, who was bloody, loaded into an ambulance and taken away. Witnesses also reportedly heard multiple gunshots.

