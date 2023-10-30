Driver survives violent car crash off SR-163 in Balboa Park area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver escaped serious injury, but was later arrested on suspicion of DUI, following a violent car crash off state Route 163 in the Balboa Park area early Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol officials said the single-vehicle wreck happened at around 2:45 a.m. off southbound SR-163 near the El Prado Bridge. For reasons still under investigation, the car veered off the freeway lanes and crashed into a large pole.

The male driver, who was dressed in a karate uniform, was able to get out of the wreckage safely and suffered minor injuries; he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

