Driver surprised to find loud thump was sound of bullets hitting car, officials say

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a driver passing by the scene of a shooting later noticed bullet holes in their car, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Around 6:45 p.m. on September 13, the person heard a loud sound while driving in the area of Girard Avenue and Easton Avenue in Franklin Township. Assuming it was just debris in the road, the driver continued home, but later noticed several bullet holes near the trunk of the vehicle, officials said.

The resident reported the incident to police, who later identified a suspect in a shooting that occurred at that same intersection. Last Thursday, authorities charged Nate Rowell, 25, of New Brunswick, with attempted murder, weapons offenses and endangering another person, prosecutors said. headtopics.com

Investigators alleged that Rowell was exiting a parking lot on Easton Avenue on September 13 before he stopped the car, opened the driver’s side door and fired two gunshots at a parked vehicle that was occupied.

The gunfire struck the unrelated vehicle and no injuries occurred, authorities said. Police later located two shell casings in the area, officials said.

