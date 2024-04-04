Driver Shot and Wounded on 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga

A driver was shot and wounded while on the westbound 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday, April 2. The 18-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man, who was in a medically induced coma Tuesday night, is expected to survive, according to the California Highway Patrol .The CHP doesn’t know yet what led to the shooting which happened on the westbound 210, just east of Haven Avenue, at 4:22 p.m.

The victim, who was driving a black Kia Soul, continued to the Campus Avenue off-ramp in Upland after he was shot, Officer Ramon Duran, a CHP spokesman, said. His front passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Rancho Cucamonga, wasn’t injured, CHP Officer Eric Brewer said

