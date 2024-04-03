Driver sentenced for careless driving resulting in death of a 13-year-old bicyclist

Beth Ann Hutchinson, 39, pleaded guilty to careless driving resulting in death, a class one misdemeanor, in February. She was sentenced in 18th Judicial District Court to 150 hours of community service, a $1,000 fine and two years of probation, according to court records. On Oct. 17, emergency responders received a call at 8 a.m. about a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist at South Elati Street and West Arapahoe Drive in Littleton, according to police. Hutchinson remained on scene.

Responders performed life-saving measures, but the bicyclist, identified as 13-year-old Liam Stewart from Euclid Middle School, was pronounced dead at the scene., in court Tuesday Liam’s father, Josh Stewart, requested Hutchinson receive a sentence of up to 14 days in jail — one day for each year Liam was alive. “What happened to my son was not an accident. What happened to him was not a mistake. It was based on choices, bad choice

