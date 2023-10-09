Driver rams car into Chinese consulate building in San Francisco before being shot: reports

San Francisco, California authorities advised people to avoid an area in the Japantown after a person drove their vehicle into the Chinese consulate building on Monday, before getting shot, according to reports. The San Francisco Police Department advised citizens on social media to avoid the area of Laguna Street and Geary Boulevard because of ongoing police activity, just before 7 p.m.

ALLEGED SEAFARING BANDITS NABBED ON SAN FRANCISCO BAY AFTER SERIES OF BOAT RAIDS The station learned from a city source that a person drove a car into the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China. The driver of the car, the source added, was shot.

San Francisco emergency crews at Chinese Consulate for vehicle that crashed into buildingResidents are asked to avoid the area of Laguna Street and Geary Boulevard.

Police activity outside Chinese consulate building in San FranciscoThere was a large police presence outside a Chinese consulate building in San Francisco late Monday afternoon.

Heavy police presence after car crashes into Chinese Consulate in San FranciscoA car has crashed into the Visa office located on Geary Boulevard. ABC7 News crews have also seen a man being taken away on a stretcher and rushed into an ambulance.

Vehicle goes into San Francisco Chinese consulate buildingPolice swarmed the San Francisco Chinese consulate late Monday afternoon, after a vehicle crashed into the building.

