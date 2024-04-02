Driver in Fatal Crash Had History of Failed Drug Tests

According to court documents, the driver involved in a fatal crash in Bastrop County last month had a history of failed drug tests and was prohibited from operating a commercial vehicle. The driver, Jerry Hernandez, admitted to smoking marijuana and consuming cocaine before the incident. Despite refusing a blood test on the day of the crash, a warrant was later issued to examine his blood.

Hernandez had previously refused a drug test in September 2020 and tested positive for marijuana in December 2022 and cocaine in April 2023

