Driver Hits Woman Riding Scooter in Valencia Street Bikeway

A driver making an illegal U-turn hit a woman riding a scooter in the Valencia Street center bikeway last week, sending her to the hospital. The woman was riding an electric scooter on Friday afternoon when the driver of a Toyota drove into the painted green lane in the middle of Valencia Street. Witnesses called for help and the woman was taken to a local hospital.

United States Headlines Read more: SFNEWSNOW »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SFNEWSNOW: Smitten Ice Creamery on Valencia Street to Reopen After VandalismSmitten, a Jewish-owned ice creamery on Valencia Street , will reopen after its storefront was vandalized with graffiti. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Source: SFnewsnow | Read more »

SFNEWSNOW: Fire Breaks Out in Valencia Street Buildings, Three Tenants HospitalizedThree tenants were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-alarm fire broke out in Valencia Street buildings. Between eight and 14 tenants were displaced, leaving some traumatized. The fire department rescued five tenants and got the fire under control. The buildings have been declared uninhabitable.

Source: SFnewsnow | Read more »

SFNEWSNOW: Smitten Ice Cream's Storefront Vandalized with GraffitiResidents walking down Valencia Street between 20th and Liberty streets stopped in their tracks this morning to discover Smitten Ice Cream’s storefront smashed to pieces, and the one remaining front window covered in graffiti: “FREE PALESTIEN,” it read, with the second word misspelled. The other windows and two doors were covered in plastic, and shards of glass were visible on the pavement, as well as inside the shop. Smitten Ice Cream’s storefront on Valencia Street , tagged with black graffiti that reads “FREE PALESTIEN.” Oct. 25, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron. The store’s founder, Robyn Sue Fisher, who is Jewish, began selling homemade ice cream from a cart around San Francisco and later opened stores in San Francisco and San Jose. The location on Valencia Street has been a local favorite for years. A spokesperson from the police department wrote that at 2:49 a.m.

Source: SFnewsnow | Read more »

NYPOST: Lithium-ion battery in electric scooter caused deadly blaze in BrooklynA lithium-ion battery used in an electric scooter caused a massive blaze in Brooklyn, killing three generations of a family. The fire made it difficult for residents to escape, resulting in the deaths of an 81-year-old matriarch, her son, and grandson.

Source: nypost | Read more »

COLLİDER: Robert De Niro Keeps Trying (and Failing) To Make a ‘Taxi Driver’ SequelHollywood legend Robert De Niro continues to express interest in a Taxi Driver sequel.

Source: Collider | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Adam Driver curses after ‘Ferrari’ audience member asks about ‘cheesy’ crash scenesAdam Driver shut down an audience member’s question at the screening of “Ferrari” at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »