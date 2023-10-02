Driver ejected, killed in 2-vehicle crash on South Side, police say

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Flores Street, not far from Mission Road and Pleasanton Road on the city’s South Side.According to police, the two vehicles collided after a blue pickup truck pulled out in front of a large white pickup.

According to police, the two vehicles collided after a blue pickup truck pulled out in front of a large white pickup. The driver of the blue pickup truck was ejected from their vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the white pickup sustained no injuries and police say no charges are expected to be filed. The name and age of the man killed have not been released, pending notification to next of kin. The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.