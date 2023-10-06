Driver crossed into other lane, fatally struck motorcyclist on N.J. road, authorities say

A driver suspected of driving drunk was arrested after he fatally struck a motorcyclist Thursday night on a Fair Lawn road, investigators said.

The Fair Lawn Police Department received a 911 call at 8:30 p.m. reporting a crash involving a motorcycle on Wagaraw Road, near the intersection of Maple Avenue and River Road, according to a release from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

An investigation revealed that a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by William Clark, 38, of Hawthorne, was traveling south on Wagaraw Road when it crossed over the double yellow line into the northbound lane and struck a motorcycle in that lane,The driver of the motorcycle, 33-year-old Harold M. Almonte of Hawthorne, was taken to St. headtopics.com

Clark was arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular homicide resulting in the death of another, while in violation of driving while intoxicated and was also issued multiple motor vehicle summonses, the release stated. Additional details on his suspected impaired state were not provided by the office, and attorney information for Clark was not immediately available.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Boys soccer: No. 6 Bergen Catholic, No. 8 Ramsey advance - Bergen Co. Tournament 2nd rd.Get the latest New Jersey high school sports news, rankings, schedules, stats, scores, results & athletes info for high school football, soccer, wrestling, basketball, baseball, softball, lacrosse and more at nj.com.

Girls Soccer: Highlands, IHA, Ridgewood roll - Bergen County Tournament, First RoundGet the latest New Jersey high school sports news, rankings, schedules, stats, scores, results & athletes info for high school football, soccer, wrestling, basketball, baseball, softball, lacrosse and more at nj.com.

Financial controller stole $1M from N.J. business, authorities sayGet the latest news from Bergen County from The Star-Ledger, find Bergen County real estate listings and talk about local news on NJ.com.

N.J. school district official sexually harassed secretary with hundreds of texts, lawsuit saysGet the latest news from Bergen County from The Star-Ledger, find Bergen County real estate listings and talk about local news on NJ.com.

N.J. woman fired after video showed her berating tourists on NJ Transit train, report saysGet the latest news from Bergen County from The Star-Ledger, find Bergen County real estate listings and talk about local news on NJ.com.

Harris County driver dies in crash into wrecker on I-45 feeder roadA driver is dead after crashing into a wrecker truck in north Harris County on the southbound feeder road of the I-45 North Freeway, near Cypress Station, the sheriff's office says.