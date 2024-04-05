Drive-Away Dolls Blu-ray and DVD Release Date Announced

Drive-Away Dolls will arrive in physical form on April 23, 2024, when it releases on Blu-ray and DVD . Universal has also revealed special features including interviews with the cast and filmmakers, and discussions with Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke about the inspiration behind the story.

