Drive a Hyundai or Kia? See if your car is one of the nearly 3.4 million under recall for fire risks

Nearly 3.4 million Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S. are under recall due to the risk of engine compartment fires. Dealers will replace the anti-lock brake fuse at no cost to owners. Kia says in documents that it will send notification letters to owners starting Nov. 14. For Hyundai, the notifications will begin is Nov. 21.

Hyundai says that owners can continue to drive the vehicles. The company said an O-ring in the antilock brake motor shaft can lose sealing strength over time due to the presence of moisture, dirt and dissolved metals in the brake fluid, causing leaks. The new fuse limits the operating current of the brake module, the company said.

In a separate statement, Kia said an engine compartment fire could happen in the area of the brake control unit due to an electrical short that results in excessive current — but the exact cause of the short circuit is unknown.Michael Brooks, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, questioned why the companies aren’t fixing the leak problem and why they are waiting so long to send letters to owners. headtopics.com

Read more:

ksatnews »

Free 'Kia Boys' Locks to Thwart Hyundai and Kia Theft Sprees Are JunkHere's why.

Kia, Hyundai recall 3.3 million vehicles over fire riskKia and Hyundai have recalled about 3.3 million vehicles over the possibility they could catch fire due to an antilock brake system issue.

Hyundai and Kia Recall 3.37 Million Cars due to Fire RiskA hydraulic electronic control unity and an ABS module are to blame.

Kia, Hyundai models recalled due to fire risk; separate concerns about security flaws persistHyundai warned drivers to park their cars outside until they can get the necessary repairs.

Major Kia, Hyundai recall due to fire riskHyundai warned drivers to park their cars outside until they can get the necessary repairs. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

Hyundai and Kia recall over 3M vehicles due to fire risk, urge owners to park outsideHyundai and Kia announced a combined recall of 3.37 million vehicles after the automakers said electrical shorts in impacted vehicles could cause fires.

websites — and use their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle is affected. Automakers also have 60 days to notify owners of recalled vehicles by letter, but the mailings can happen sooner, the NHTSA said.Both the automakers and the NHTSA are warning impacted owners to park their vehicles outdoors until repairs are made. Kia and Hyundai also advised parking the recalled cars away from structures.

Dealers will replace the anti-lock brake fuse at no cost to owners. Kia says in documents that it will send notification letters to owners starting Nov. 14. For Hyundai, the notifications will begin is Nov. 21.

Hyundai says that owners can continue to drive the vehicles. The company said an O-ring in the antilock brake motor shaft can lose sealing strength over time due to the presence of moisture, dirt and dissolved metals in the brake fluid, causing leaks. The new fuse limits the operating current of the brake module, the company said.

In a separate statement, Kia said an engine compartment fire could happen in the area of the brake control unit due to an electrical short that results in excessive current — but the exact cause of the short circuit is unknown.Michael Brooks, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, questioned why the companies aren’t fixing the leak problem and why they are waiting so long to send letters to owners.

The remedy is replacing one fuse with another, but brake fluid can still leak, potentially causing a safety problem, he said. Brooks also questioned why NHTSA is allowing the companies to only replace a fuse, and why owners aren’t being sent interim letters immediately warning them of a serious problem.

In response to a question from The Associated Press, Hyundai said in a statement late Thursday that dealers will inspect the ABS module and replace it with a new one if necessary. The replacement fuse will mitigate the risk of a fire, it said. Hyundai also said it's looking at other ways to communicate with customers faster.

Kia didn't answer questions about the brake fluid leaks or why it would take until November to notify owners by letter.

NHTSA said that under the federal motor vehicle safety act, automakers can choose the remedy to fix a defect. The agency said it will monitor the effectiveness of the repairs and open an investigation if warranted.Hyundai and Kia have been plagued by fire problems since 2015. The Center for Auto Safety successfully petitioned U.S. regulators to seek recalls in 2018 and says on its website that the automakers have recalled more than 9.2 million vehicles for fires and engine problems, not including the recalls announced Wednesday.3 million vehicles made by the automakers

from the 2011 through 2016 model years. NHTSA says it’s received 161 complaints of engine fires, some of which occurred in vehicles that had already been recalled.

In June 2018, NHTSA said it had received owner complaints of more than 3,100 fires, 103 injuries and one death. Hyundai and Kia were

for moving too slowly to recall vehicles that were prone to engine failures.AP Business Reporter Wyatte Grantham-Philips in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.