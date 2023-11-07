DrinkPAK Expands Operations to Fort Worth, Bringing 1,000 Jobs and $452 Million Investment

DrinkPAK, a manufacturer of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, is expanding operations with the establishment of two new locations in the Fort Worth area. These new facilities will cater to the production of various beverages, including energy drinks, sodas, waters, hard seltzers, canned cocktails, milk, etc. The company, headquartered in Santa Clarita, Calif., operates a facility in the Los Angeles area that produces 2.1 billion cans annually.

With this expansion, DrinkPAK will bring 1,000 jobs and $452 million of capital investment to the region

