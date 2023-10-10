Drinking an extra cup of coffee per day could help with weight management, study finds

Adding an extra cup of unsweetened coffee each day was associated with a reduced risk of gaining weight over a four-year period, according to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition on Oct. 1. The benefit, however, was canceled if a person added a teaspoon of sugar to the hot beverage.

THE MORE PEOPLE EXERCISE, THE LAZIER THEY ARE THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE DAY, STUDY SUGGESTS Adding sugar could negate the benefit of weight loss associated with coffee, as sugar can be a source of extra calories without providing a feeling of satiety, Palinski-Wade said. However, adding certain creamers/whiteners may have benefits, she indicated.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Multiple groups ask EPA for help getting affordable drinking water for Eight Mile, PrichardThe groups are asking the EPA to step in using its emergency powers.

Shannon Beador enrolls in outpatient program, will continue 'Tres Amigas' tour without drinking: reportThe Bravolebrity was arrested on Sept. 16 after clipping the side of a residence in Newport Beach, Calif., while under the influence of alcohol.

Missing a tire and part of rim, drunk driver denies drinking: North Royalton Police BlotterOhio breaking news, events, businesses, classifieds, sports, photos, videos and more. Comment on the news and join forum at cleveland.com.

Long Island school bus driver caught drinking on job didn't know white Claw was alcoholic: 'It was a mistake'Amal Hanna, 60, thought she was just drinking a normal, fruit-flavored seltzer when she was snapped drinking the White Claw on Wednesday as she was transporting students from Smithtown High School …

NY bus driver drinking on job says she didn't know White Claw had alcohol, is not facing chargesEvidently police believe Hanna, who has been a bus driver for 15 years. She was fired Wednesday after reportedly drinking with students from Smithtown High…

When to act on climate change? Before your drinking water turns salty.New Orleans shows the danger of waiting to prepare for global warming.