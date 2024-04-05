Drew Barrymore Wants a 'Happy Gilmore 2' Sequel

The price isn't wrong for ' Happy Gilmore 2.' Drew Barrymore expressed her desire for a sequel to the comedy classic, and revealed that she sent a video to Adam Sandler about it. ' Happy Gilmore ' was one of Sandler's early hits and the news of a sequel comes shortly after the passing of actor Joe Flaherty , who played a memorable role in the original film.

Drew Barrymore Happy Gilmore Sequel Comedy Adam Sandler Joe Flaherty

