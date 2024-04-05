Drew Barrymore Hopes for 'Happy Gilmore 2' Sequel

The price isn't wrong for ' Happy Gilmore 2.' Drew Barrymore expressed her desire for a sequel to the comedy classic, and even sent a video to Adam Sandler to confirm his interest. ' Happy Gilmore ' was one of Sandler's early hits and holds sentimental value as it inspired the name of his production company.

The news of a sequel comes shortly after the passing of actor Joe Flaherty, who played a memorable role in the original film. Barrymore and fans eagerly await confirmation from Sandler.

Drew Barrymore Happy Gilmore Sequel Comedy Adam Sandler Joe Flaherty

