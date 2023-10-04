Drew Barrymore Faces Big Problem Amid Show Return

Actress turned talk show host Drew Barrymore has hit a roadblock with The Drew Barrymore Show as it readies to return without several key players.Just weeks ago, Barrymore was labeled a 'scab' after bringing her talk show back on air during the writers' strike in Hollywood. Her decision was met with backlash, and after reflecting on it, she announced that she would delay its return.

Actress turned talk show host Drew Barrymore has hit a roadblock with The Drew Barrymore Show as it readies to return without several key players.Just weeks ago, Barrymore was labeled a 'scab' after bringing her talk show back on air during the writers' strike in Hollywood. Her decision was met with backlash, and after reflecting on it, she announced that she would delay its return.In an Instagram statement, she said at the time: 'I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over.'Now that the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike is over, it has been announced that the show will return on October 16, but it will be without three WGA writers. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, WGA writers Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe have declined the offer to return.All three were with the show since it first aired and shared the role of co-head writer. But they will not be with the show for its fourth season. The trio were vocal during the strikes and picketed outside Barrymore's Manhattan studio for several days.On September 11, when the show first returned to work amid the ongoing strike, Kinon told the publication: 'I understand that everybody has to do what they feel is best for them. For me and the WGA writers on the show, it's important for us to stick with our union. We deserve a fair contract, so we are here today outside.'The strikes had been ongoing since May this year, with the actors' union, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), also joining. The unions were fighting for better contracts, wages and working conditions, as well as protesting against AI and its future in the industry.Upon its teased return last month, The Drew Barrymore Show didn't break any SAG-AFTRA rules, as the show was produced under the Network Television Code, a separate contract.This was the case with other shows such as Jeopardy!, but despite being able to film, celebrity co-host Mayim Bialik stepped away in solidarity with striking writers and left Ken Jennings in the hot seat.Newsweek has contacted Barrymore's publicist via email for comment.The news of the show's return without the writers drummed up support for the former staff, with users of X, formerly Twitter, siding with them.One social media user said: 'If she had waited in solidarity, the writers would have returned the love a hundred times over.'Another added: 'Agree! She better treat her new writers better this time.'While a third commented: 'Serves Drew Barrymore right for backstabbing the writers.'Strong opinions have also been shared on Reddit, but one user jumped to Barrymore's defense.They said: 'I'm sorry I can't be against her being that other shows were either planning to come back (The Talk) or never stopped airing (The View) but she was the one that got all the s***. Another example of people just piling on for the thrill of it. And unless the networks were paying the other out of work staff I don't see a reason why they should have to suffer if this has gone on for a certain amount of time and they're able to do the show.'Another shared: 'I'm sure new writers will step up and nobody will care about this in six months.'

