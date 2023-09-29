Drenched again! Early rainfall totals show a month’s worth of rain has fallen in N.J.

Some rain gauges in New Jersey have already been filled with 3 to 4 inches of rain on Friday — with more rain on the way. As of Friday afternoon, some areas of the state have already been soaked with as much as 3 to 4 inches of rain since early in the morning. Almost a month’s worth of rain has fallen in half a day.
With the ground already saturated from Ophelia, which blasted some towns with as much as 5 to 6 inches of rain during a four-day span, heavy flooding has triggered multipleGov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for the entire state shortly after 3 p.m.National Weather Service“As we go into this evening, another 1 to 2 inches is possible,” the agency noted. “The rain may even extend through the overnight and into tomorrow.”
has pounded the region with more torrential rain.
Heavy flooding is visible across the lake between Asbury Park and Ocean Grove in Monmouth County on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. This photo, by Jessica de Koninck, was taken from the Ocean Grove side.Here’s a look at how much rain has fallen across different regions of New Jersey as of early Friday afternoon, according to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service and theAtlantic CountyHamilton Twp: 1.75 inches