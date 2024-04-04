Dreamy Exhibit 'I Want to Believe' Opens at Martha's

A dreamy exhibit titled “I Want to Believe” at Martha’s opens with a lyric taken from Paul Simon 's 1990 song ' The Obvious Child '. Gallery owners Meredith Williams and Ricky Morales use the lyric as the show’s sole description, opting out of the usual comprehensive writeup that hand-holds viewers through the meaning and contents of an exhibit.

“I Want to Believe” is a collaborative group show that combines the work of various emerging artists from two different galleries.

Exhibit I Want To Believe Martha's Paul Simon The Obvious Child Gallery Emerging Artists

