DreamWorks’ Kung Fu Panda Change Is A Good Sign For Kung Fu Panda 4

Kung Fu Panda 4 could take a bold new direction. The Kung Fu Panda franchise boasts an enduring popularity.

The original film stars Jack Black as Po, an underachieving Panda who finds himself thrust into the limelight after being named the next dragon warrior, the prophesied martial arts hero of China. All three Kung Fu Panda films were box office hits, although DreamWorks chose to take a break from theatrical releases following the slightly underwhelming opening of Kung Fu Panda 3. The property has also seen three Kung Fu Panda TV series: Legends of Awesomeness, The Paws of Destiny, and The Dragon Knight. The creative direction of the latter could have big implications for Kung Fu Panda 4.

The Kung Fu Panda franchise has always demonstrated an aspiration for the darker subject matter common to the Kung Fu movies it honors.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Could Have A Darker Tone After DreamWorks' TV Shows The Kung Fu Panda franchise has always demonstrated an aspiration for the darker subject matter common to the Kung Fu movies it honors. The original Kung Fu Panda expresses the tragedy of the villainous Tai Lung’s fractured relationship with Master Shifu. Kung Fu Panda 2 goes even further, with the villain killing numerous people and even the mention of a panda genocide. It was likely due to parental complaints over the darkness of this latter film, which was executive produced by Guillermo Del Toro, that the studio dramatically softened the tone for Kung Fu Panda 3 and the subsequent two TV series.

However, the third TV series, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, returns to a much darker tone for the Kung Fu Panda franchise. The biggest reason for this shift, according to series executive producer Peter Hastings, is “the changing face of TV.” Indeed, recent years have shown that television, not film, is the superior medium for risk and experimentation. The high-profile series, which saw Jack Black return to voice Po for the first time since Kung Fu Panda 3, could signal a wider willingness on DreamWorks’ part to re-embrace the darker tones that once defined the franchise.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Needs To Age Up With Its Original Audience There is certainly an argument to be made that the dark content of Kung Fu Panda 2 overstepped the line. Children are more robust viewers than many parents give them credit for, but the backlash from parents could easily have been anticipated. However, the franchise’s core audience is now older, and the baseline for content maturity has shifted. Since the franchise can’t be expected to have picked up a considerable number of new fans in the intervening years, DreamWorks must acknowledge that their potential audience for Kung Fu Panda 4 is primarily composed of those who watched Kung Fu Panda as children.

The franchise needs to match the maturity level of its returning audience. At the very least, it owes them a return to the darker tones first embraced in the iconic original film, which remains one of DreamWorks’ highest-grossing films. If Kung Fu Panda 4 continues experimenting with more mature and sophisticated storytelling, the film series has the potential to craft a fascinating, decades-spanning work that mirrors the experience of growing up. Po’s adventures gradually becoming more serious could form a commentary on the viewer’s own experience with maturity, which began in 2008 with Kung Fu Panda and gradually developed into the serious responsibilities of adulthood more than a decade later.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Can Be More Mature Without Losing Fun Darker content doesn’t mean losing touch with childlike wonder and a sense of fun. Some of the greatest kids’ movies of all time, such as The Goonies and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, are notorious for moments of darkness and genuine threat. However, the films are remembered fondly; the moments of genuine peril and emotional gravity balance out the lighthearted and fantastical elements, delivering an immensely satisfying cinematic experience. Today, a good deal of films aimed primarily at children seem to lose sight of this balance. Fun and darkness go hand in hand; if Kung Fu Panda 4 can honor this, it could be the best film in the franchise.