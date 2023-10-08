DreamWorks Animation Layoffs: 4% Of Staff Cut

EXCLUSIVE: DreamWorks Animation is making cuts and slashing 4% of its staff.

We understand that the cuts are due to the downward cyclical turn in the business, rising production costs and the strikes. “DreamWorks Animation reduced its workforce by approximately 70 positions,” a DWA spokesperson told Deadline in a statement.

