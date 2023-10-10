Dramatic video shows Israeli hostage rescue mission amid heavy gunfire

SKIP TO CONTENTIDF says rockets from Lebanon hit areas of northern IsraelLook inside a bomb shelter used by Israeli civiliansIran's supreme leader denies involvement in Hamas attacks'It's not a battlefield, it's a massacre:' Israeli military officer describes aftermath of Hamas assault on a kibbutzGaza under fire as fears grow for hostagesRival protests erupt across US over...

IDF says rockets from Lebanon hit areas of northern IsraelLook inside a bomb shelter used by Israeli civiliansIran's supreme leader denies involvement in Hamas attacks'It's not a battlefield, it's a massacre:' Israeli military officer describes aftermath of Hamas assault on a kibbutzGaza under fire as fears grow for hostagesRival protests erupt across US over Hamas attack on IsraelDashcam video shows Hamas gunmen toss a grenade into a bomb shelter near to the Supernova music festivalVideo shows the bloody aftermath of Hamas attack on Israel's Be'eri kibbutzIsraeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. after Hamas attacks06:01Israeli forces attempt hostage rescue amid heavy gunfireIsrael released dramatic bodycam video showing officers from the elite Yamas forces carrying out a rescue mission near the Nir Am kibbutz in southern Israel. The video was blurred before being distributed and NBC News cannot independently confirm the events shown.

Israeli military says about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants have been found in Israeli territoryIsraeli military says about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants have been found in Israeli territory

Video Shows Israeli Concertgoers Hiding in Bushes During Hamas AttackHorrified concertgoers dove into an underbrush to try and save their lives at the Israeli festival where Hamas terrorists slaughtered 260 innocent people.

Graphic video shows chaos at Gaza refugee camp after Israeli airstrikeIsraeli airstrikes targeted the Al-Shati and Jabalia refugee camps on Monday, killing a 'large number' of people, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. Video obtained by CNN shows the aftermath of the strike on the Al-Shati camp.

Video shows apparent death of Israeli hostages in Hamas custodyAt least four Israelis taken hostage by Hamas on Saturday were killed soon after being taken captive, according to videos reviewed by The Washington Post.

Video Reportedly Shows Hamas Beginning Deadly Israeli Hostage Killing SpreeHamas has since threatened to execute more hostages if Israeli airstrikes kill Palestinian civilians.

Horrifying video shows Hamas terrorists kidnap Israeli mom and her two young sons“I just hope that they are alive, and that they are together. And I want them home, with me, so I can hug them tightly again,” the couple’s niece Yifat Zeiler said through tears.