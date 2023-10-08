drake defends his friendship with stranger things star millie bobby brown from 'weirdos' in his comments

star, whom he befriended when she was 14 and new to child stardom. Back in 2018, the revelation of their friendship made headlines, with criticism directed at Drake because of their age gap (he was 31 at the time). While he had no response then, he is now firing back at detractors with something to say.
"Weirdos in my comments talkin' 'bout some Millie Bobby, look / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin'," Drake raps on the track, which features. "Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes / Open up that s---, it's jaw-droppin', really shockin', ayy.""I love him.
She declined to get specific about the advice Drake gave her, saying only, "That stays in the text messages," but she later defended their relationship in a note on her Instagram story, writing, "Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are...
She continued, "I'm lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I'm very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don't get to choose that for me. It's nice to have people who understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships… jeez.
"Another Late Night" is one of 23 tracks on Drake's just-released eighth studio album, which features collabs with, which dropped the same day as the album, the rapper revealed that he plans to take a break from the studio.
"I got some other things I need to do for some other people that I made promises to, but I probably won't make music for a little bit," he said. "I'm gonna be real with you.
