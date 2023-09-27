Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022)

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the first 3D-animated movie in the Dragon Ball franchise. It takes a break from Goku and Vegeta's story to focus on Gohan and Piccolo, who gain new transformations as they face an upgraded version of the Red Ribbon army led by Dr. Gero's grandson, Dr. Hedo. Although it doesn't bring up many connections to the main anime or previous movies, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

