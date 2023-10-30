Dragon Ball Super's New Arc Needs To Explain Frieza's Secret Evil Plan

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT This article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87.With the current chapters of Dragon Ball Super adapting the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero storyline, Frieza's actions in Chapter 87 have left a significant plot thread unresolved. Although Frieza was an ally of convenience for the heroes during the Tournament of Power, his reappearance in Chapter 87 makes it abundantly clear that it's returned to villainy.

In his new form, Frieza flattens Goku and Vegeta with a single attack, before flying off with a vague explanation about coming to Cereal in pursuit of a target other than Goku, Vegeta, or the Heeters. Frieza's Plan is Still Dragon Ball Super's Biggest Mystery The fact that Frieza decided to spare Goku and Vegeta despite defeating them so easily isn't the most notable thing about the encounter on Cereal. Although Frieza has been established as cruel and ruthless since his first appearance in Dragon Ball Z, he's also been established as arrogant.

Although Frieza doesn't explain the reasons for coming to Cereal in detail, the brief explanation he does give reveals several things that set up more mysteries with major implications for the forthcoming story arc and the Dragon Ball multiverse in general. It's been established that there are still other planets like Cereal with their own Dragon Balls, as well as multiple Rooms of Spirit and Time throughout the universe that Frieza could potentially use to get stronger. headtopics.com

Frieza's Plan Could Involve Dragon Ball Super's Strongest Warrior Frieza's reappearance introduces other mysteries that will need to be addressed. There is a compelling theory that Frieza intends to somehow get to Universe 6 to conquer the Saiyans of that universe.

Frieza's reappearance in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 has some chilling implications for future story arcs, despite being put to the wayside for the moment. Frieza's plan remains nebulous and unclear, but is still hanging ominously over the heroes as other storylines receive more attention. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: screenrant »

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Super Shenron SCRBandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. Read more ⮕

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Dawn of the Z-Legends in Oct. 2023Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. Read more ⮕

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Ultimate Squad In October 2023Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. Read more ⮕

Dragon Ball Daima Has One Huge Advantage Over Super And GTDragon Ball Daima has one huge advantage that will set it aside from Super and GT, making sure it will not suffer from the same issues. Read more ⮕

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Vicious Rejuvenation in October 2023Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. Read more ⮕

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In October 2023Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. Read more ⮕