Dragon Ball Super Foreshadowed Its Most Controversial Twist Earlier Than Fans Think

A massive twist in Dragon Ball Super that excused the sudden appearance of posable threats for Goku and Vegeta didn't just happen randomly.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Dragon Ball Super made waves when Granolah the Cerealean wished to become the strongest warrior n Universe 7, especially since another villain named Elec later made the same request for his companion Gas.

Goku Gave The Same Lesson to Another Dragon Ball Super Villain Although Granolah and Gas' wish had other drawbacks, Vegeta's point about Granolah lacking the necessary experience to beat him despite being much stronger echoes what Goku said to the villain Moro in the earlier Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga.

Although a relatively minor moment during Moro's reign, the later Granolah the Survivor Saga not only revisited this theme but expanded upon it. After Vegeta taunts Granolah about his lack of experience, Granolah's subsequent failures against him and even Goku in a later battle come as a direct result of him only assuming this new strength so soon and too quickly. headtopics.com

Dragon Ball Super Also Foreshadowed Vegeta's Biggest Growth This isn't the only time that Dragon Ball Super has used effective foreshadowing to lead to massive moments in different sagas. Some of the more critical instances involve Vegeta's rejections of certain types of techniques before eventually relenting despite his earlier grievances.

By Vegeta sharing his opinion of Mufaba, Dragon Ball Super established how he felt about techniques to demonstrate incredible character growth once he made concessions. Much like how Dragon Ball Super explored an unnatural boost in power to foreshadow a new critical type of wish, the Dragon Ball sequel uses foreshadowing to underscore impressive character growth.

