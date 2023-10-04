Dragon Ball Reveals the One Thing Yamcha is Actually Good For

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Yamcha is perhaps the most frustratingly disappointing character in the entirety of Dragon Ball lore. However, it seems as though the world of Dragon Ball has finally found some use for this seemingly useless Z Fighter, and it’s just as pathetic as fans would expect.

Yamcha was one of the first members of the Z Fighters in Dragon Ball history. Originating as a desert bandit with his shape-shifting partner, Puar, Yamcha was immediately introduced to fans as a total badass complete with a gnarly sword and martial arts training that made it seem like he was not to be messed with.

Yamcha's Most Useful Act Was Doing Nothing Essentially, Yamcha was pretty cool when he first started out, but that status quo changed drastically with one solitary battle. When Nappa and Vegeta invaded Planet Earth, Yamcha was killed by one of their Saibamen in an absolutely pathetic display that still remains infamous to this day.

In Dragon Ball chapter 335 by Akira Toriyama, Trunks arrives in the alternate past respective to his future for the sole purpose of alerting the Z Fighters of the impending threat of the Androids with the hope that his actions will fix the events of his future (something he later discovers isn’t possible). headtopics.com

Trunks’ news gives Goku quite a shock, especially the bit about his true parentage since at that point in time, Bulma was still romantically involved with Yamcha. However, as Trunks explains, Yamcha was too non-committal so Bulma dumped him and got together with Vegeta, which resulted in Trunks' birth.

Dragon Ball Ruined Yamcha's Other Romance, Too Bulma isn't the only time Yamcha missed out on love, though. In Super Dragon Ball Heroes, a web-based series, Yamcha rescued an alien woman named Vidro during a fight, instantly winning her affections. The series teased the idea of Yamcha and Vidro quite a bit, only to ruin everything with a gag.

