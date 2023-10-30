Drag Queen Flamy Grant Removed from “Contemporary Christian” Grammy Category

last year addressing her own trauma growing up in conservative evangelical churches with the goal to show that a Christian album could be welcoming to everyone. But the Christian music industry hasn’t always been welcoming to her. The first drag queen to
, she’s been attacked on social media by prominent Christian preachers and her fellow Christian musicians alike. Now, after submitting the album to the Grammys in the Best Contemporary Christian Album, she finds that“I know next to nothing about the Grammy nomination process, so when we saw you couldn’t vote for it in Best Contemporary Christian Album, I just assumed that was the end of the road,” says Grant.
The Grammy website states, “Screening Reviewing sessions by more than 350 experts in various fields are held to ensure that entered recordings meet specific qualifications and have been placed in appropriate fields… The purpose of screenings is not to make artistic or technical judgments about the recordings, but rather to make sure each entry is eligible and placed in its proper category. headtopics.com
“Pop music is included in the Contemporary Christian category,” says Grant. “The only logical conclusion I can come to is that someone in the Academy decided my album qualifies as pop, but not as Christian.”
When reached for comment, a representative from the Recording Academy stated, “Re-categorizing recordings with explicit language/content has been a standard practice for the Gospel & CCM genre committee, given that the Gospel & CCM Field consists of lyrics-based categories that reflect a Christian worldview.” headtopics.com
The one song on the album with explicit language is “Esther, Ruth, and Rahab,” a celebration of women in the Bible and a critique of churches that have suppressed women’s voices:With what can only be called doilies made of laceCause public prayer was not a woman’s placeSo I guess the lesson there was God would only hear a prayerLater, Grant, who served as a worship leader for more than two decades before becoming a drag artist, sings, “Every Sunday I would find a brand-new story with a girl/...