Drafthouse Films to Release Caligula: The Ultimate Cut

How long have we been deprived of true debauchery? Why, it’s been ages since a bacchanal of pleasure was available to the depraved freaks of North America. The Drafthouse Films is making it possible for the sweaty, horny masses to chug a whiskey banana split shake and scarf a Big Kahuna Burger while drooling to the sultry, orgy classic Caligula : The Ultimate Cut .
No rumor can match the reality of Caligula, but The Ultimate Cut is the long-rumored, more respectable version than the “Rated M for Mature” cut released by Penthouse in the late ‘70s. After production wrapped in 1976, Penthouse founder and Caligula producer Bob Guccione snagged control of the film and set about the three-year process of shoehorning more hardcore sex into the cut. Guccione had wanted a big-budget nudie with high production values, but screenwriter Gore Vidal was far more interested in the homosexuality of ancient Rome than Guccion
