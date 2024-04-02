Dr. Phil McGraw Launches New Media Network in Fort Worth

Dr. Phil McGraw is launching a new multi-platform media network called Merit Street Media. The network was launched with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at McGraw's new studio in Fort Worth. The network will feature a revamped version of McGraw's long-running talk show, as well as content from Steve Harvey, Nancy Grace, and Chris Harrison.

The launch event was attended by Robin McGraw, the anchors for Merit Street's upcoming news programs, and various special guests.

