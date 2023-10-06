Dr Disrespect Is Not Fond of Call of Duty's Focus on Skins: 'That's Not What I Grew Up With'

Dr Disrespect is not fond of games like Call of Duty leaning into skins in such a heavy way. Over the last decade, video games have been trying to find additional ways to monetize themselves. For a while, map packs were the way to do this as a way to make more money and keep players engaged, but eventually, fans grew out of them.

Now, years later, games like Call of Duty have opted to give players all maps for free, but sell skins and cosmetic items al a carte. This has been incredibly lucrative as it allows more customization for players and opened the door to crossover content with other massive franchises and even real people. However, Dr Disrespect is not as fond of the practice.

— Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 6, 2023 "It was literally about playing the games and the fun aspect of playing the game, the interaction of playing the games," said Dr Disrespect."Now people are getting hyped up on high-production video pieces, holy s**t. We need to bring the culture back. It's not like games are bad. Games are kind of hot right now. headtopics.com

People are divided on his comments. While some note that he brings up a valid point about games not selling themselves on their mechanics and are instead flashing their expensive skins, others point out that his comments are a bit hypocritical.

Read more:

ComicBook »

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Gameplay Leaks Ahead of Official RevealModern Warfare 3 gameplay has leaked.

One ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ #CODNext Gameplay Reveal Has Me Super WorriedI write about TV shows like House Of The Dragon, The Witcher, The Rings Of Power, Stranger Things, Yellowjackets, Severance and many others. I also cover movies, video games, comic books and novels, largely in the fantasy, science-fiction, horror and superhero genres. Some of my favorite video games to play and write about include Dark Souls, Elden Ring, Call Of Duty, XCOM, Mass Effect, Titanfall, The Witcher and many other action, RPG and shooter games. My favorite films include Braveheart, Tropic Thunder, Arsenic and Old Lace, Schindler's List and far too many others to list here. I often discuss the 'pop culture wars' and how shifting cultural values impact our art and entertainment. I prefer deep conversations and debate to shouting matches, and welcome readers from all walks of life and all religious and political backgrounds to join in this conversation. Thanks for reading!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Reveals First Zombies GameplayModern Warfare 3's Zombies looks pretty ambitious.

Call of Duty: Warzone Reveals New Map, Launches Later This YearA new Warzone map is coming alongside Modern Warfare 3.

Call of Duty: Warzone Confirms Return of Rebirth IslandWarzone's most beloved map is coming back.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Will Get More Remastered Maps Post-LaunchMore classic Call of Duty maps will come to Modern Warfare 3.