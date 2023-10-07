Dozens rally for S.F. street vendor who lost cart in confrontation with city worker

ALAMEDA -- A long line of people waited for bacon-wrapped hot dogs in Alameda. They were there to support food vendor Juan Carlos Ramirez.'I appreciate all the love and support. This is amazing. This is going to get me up on my toes,' Ramirez said through a translator.Last Sunday, a San Francisco Public Works street inspector chased Ramirez near the waterfront and knocked over his cart.

'It would have been different had he just given him a citation in a professional manner, instead of just destroying his property,' Enamorado said.Some supporters drove hours from as far as Norwalk and Rancho Cucamonga.'What happened to him wasn't right so we're here to support him and be with the community,' said Laura Diaz, who came from Norwalk with her husband.

Read more:

KPIXtv »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

San Francisco Provides Welfare for ‘Transgender’ Black and Latino PeopleSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Biden planning to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in San Francisco: ReportPresident Biden reportedly has plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping next month in California.

Blue Angels fly high over San FranciscoThe Blue Angels fly high over the City of San Francisco on Thursday as they practice for the upcoming weekend airshow.

U.S. Sen. Feinstein remembered as “American hero” during memorial at San Francisco City HallSome 1,500 dignitaries, including 30 U.S. senators, 20 congressional members as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom, all paid their respects to Feinstein, San Francisco’s former mayor and longest-serving wom…

Shaq, aka DJ Diesel, returns to San Francisco for music festivalDJ Diesel — the alter ego for basketball great Shaquille O’Neal — is headed back to SF for the Breakaway Music Festival.

San Francisco says farewell to late Sen. Dianne FeinsteinThe late senator's final farewell took place right here on the steps of City Hall; her political story coming full circle, celebrating her life where her political career began.